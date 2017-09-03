HYDERABAD: Telangana might not manage to cinch a berth in the latest Union cabinet reshuffle. Even as state BJP leaders are discussing about the frontrunners for the ministerial berth vacated by party veteran Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said that the party high command wants to leave the post vacant for now.

Till Saturday evening, the names of BJP leaders P Muralidhar Rao, Vedire Sriram and G Kishan Reddy did rounds in BJP circles as to who would get the ministerial post vacated by Dattatreya. However, after KCR and Jaitley’s meeting, the BJP state leadership received a message from their Delhi bosses that for now, Telangana will not get any ministerial post. Even as KCR’s meeting with Union finance minister triggered political speculation, BJP state president K Laxman ruled out the possibility of BJP offering a berth in the ongoing Union cabinet rejig to the TRS.



With the ongoing ‘behind-the-scene’ talks with the TRS leadership over electoral alliance for the 2019 polls still at primary stage, BJP leadership does not want to fill the berth by naming one of its own leaders for the post as it is not ready to shut the doors for the pink party to enter the Union cabinet.

Instead, BJP, which is considering TS as a gateway to expand its base in the south by 2019, wants to persuade the TRS leadership to forge electoral alliance with it by the next general polls by offering a Union minister post.“This reshuffle is primarily focused at strengthening the party in the poll-bound states. We believe that there will be another reshuffle in six months, the target of which will be forging electoral alliances for 2019 polls. Our party, which wants to improve its numerical strength in Lok Sabha from the south, will use the next rejig of the cabinet to woo regional parties,” a senior BJP leader from the state said.

Sources said though a section of leaders in the party want BJP to emerge as a political force in the state by directly taking on TRS, some others suggest the other way. “Our party is not that strong at grassroots level to take on TRS. Instead, we can forge direct or indirect alliance with the pink party in 2019 polls.

By taking maximum number of seats from TRS in 2019, we can gradually become a force to be reckoned with by 2024 in TS. Hence, our Delhi strategists are considering the second option, which we are already implementing in AP,” the leader revealed.