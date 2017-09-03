HYDERABAD: An engineering final year student and his associate have been arrested for kidnapping a minor boy and businessmen, in order to extort money from their families. Medchal police caught them on Saturday. On Aug 19, realtor Y Giri Babu’s son Manidhar (14) was kidnapped by an unknown person in a car and was taken to the outskirts of city, where he was held captive in a room at Muneerabad village.

One of the kidnappers claiming to be Pramod, made a call to Giri and demanded `10 lakh ransom. Giri approached the police and lodged a complaint. While efforts were on to trace the mobile number, the boy managed to run away and reached Pudur village.



“The boy had given clues that the car had a sticker of Doremon comic,” said Cyberabad DCP (Crimes) Janaki Sharmila. On Saturday at around 6 am, a car (TS 03 UA 6550) having similarities with that of the accused was intercepted at Medchal check post. Two persons, identified as Gaddam Nagendra Babu and Thatapathi Jogi Prasad were taken into custody.



Questioning the suspects revealed that the duo had incurred losses in cricket betting and horse racing and planned to earn money by kidnapping and extortion. In the last week of June, the duo planned to kidnap three businessmen, but failed. On August 6, they called a catering services owner and called him to a isolated place on the pretext of placing an catering order for 50 days at a construction site. The caterer when went alone on his bike, they had beaten him and took `1.14 lakh from his possession, said DCP.