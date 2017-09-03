WARANGAL: Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ignoring his earlier demand of celebrating Telangana Liberation Day officially on September 17, Telangana BJP chief K Laxman said KCR should answer people as to why he has taken a U-turn on his demand.The BJP state chief, who as a part of the week-long Telangana Vimochana Yatra, reached Warangal city on Saturday. While addressing party workers who took out a huge rally from the outskirts of the city to Parkal, he said KCR, who spoke highly about the Liberation Day before the 2014 elections, had bowed down to the pressure tactics of MIM and refused to organise the official celebrations.

K Laxman



“During TS movement KCR demanded that then government to officially celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day, but after coming to power, he is maintaining silence on the issue,” he alleged.

Coming down heavily on KCR, the BJP state chief said, “He has not fulfilled a single promise. He even has problems with celebrating Liberation Day.

We will continue our struggle till it is celebrated officially.”

Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya wanted to know why TRS was not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day officially when it is done by the government of Maharastra and Karnataka. He said, “When Union Home minister is taking part in Liberation Day celebrations, why is TRS shying away from it? If TRS does not change its attitude, it would face the fate of Congress,” he warned.