HYDERABAD: Persons who steal mobile phones in public places will be sent behind bars as such criminal activities certainly amount to disturbing the public order. The police can detain such persons. Even the courts will not interfere in cases challenging the detention orders issued by the police authorities against such criminals. In the present case, the father of a detenu has filed a habeas corpus petition before the Hyderabad High Court seeking directions to the police authorities to produce his son before the court and for setting him free from detention.

The detenu leads a gang which steals mobile phones. They have stolen as many as nine mobile phones. He was taken into custody and was produced before the jurisdictional magistrate. Later, he was released on bail under different bail orders connected with the criminal cases registered for alleged theft of nine mobile phones.

After his release, a detention order was passed by the city police commissioner, in pursuance of which he was taken into detention. Aggrieved, his father moved the High Court challenging the detention order by saying that all the criminal cases were foisted on his son. The mobile phones were planted by the police who forced his friends to buy new cell phones and showed them as having been seized from the detenu.

On the other hand, the government pleader for home department submitted that the detenu was a gang leader and, along with other members of the gang, had been committing theft of mobile phones, thereby disturbing the even tempo of public life. The detention order was approved by the government and that the advisory board reviewed the detention and recommended its continuance.

After hearing both sides and perusing the material on record and various court judgments, a division bench comprising justices C V Nagarjuna Reddy and A V Sesha Sai said that the Supreme Court, in various cases, had held that an order of detention may be made on the subjective satisfaction of the detaining authority that the detention of a person is necessary to prevent disturbance of the public order and that the court, while exercising habeas corpus jurisdiction, will not review such subjective satisfaction of detaining authority.

As for the present case, the bench made it clear that the court cannot render any finding as to whether the detenu is guilty of commission of those offences or not since the criminal cases pertaining to the alleged theft of mobile phones are still pending. The grounds of detention, taken on their face value, would reveal that the detenu has been indulging in stealing of mobile phones in public places by maintaining a gang. If these allegations are true, it would certainly disturb the public order, the bench said and dismissed the petition, saying that it did not find any constitutional or legal infirmity in the impugned detention order warranting the court’s interference with the same.