MAHBUBNAGAR:Here is a good news for the farmers of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. The crucial project of the district, Jurala Indira Priyadarshini lift irrigation project, is receiving huge inflows of flood water from the upstream areas of Narayanpur and Almatti irrigation projects in Karnataka.

According to officials of the project, it will receive 60,000 cusecs of flood waters. The authorities are releasing 54,477 cusecs. Interestingly, the officials have also begun power production in five units of the existing hydro-electric project.

They have decided to use 48,000 cusecs of water for power production. The Almatti reservoir has 128.19 tmcft of water as against its full capacity of 129.29 tmcft. Officials said that the Jurala project would also receive around 5,000 cusecs of water from Ujjaini irrigation project. The authorities are releasing water from Jurala to downstream projects like Nettempadu, Bhima and Koilsagar at the rate of 630 cusecs to 1,500 cusecs depending upon the need of the project.

Besides this, the outflows will also meet the requirements of Srisailam reservoir in the neighboring Andhra Pradesh state. The fear of water scarcity for the Ganesh nimajjan is being replaced by hope now for devotees and officials alike.

Meanwhile, Jurala project officers have been alerted to the threat of flood. The control room at the dam site will be manned by DVR Kumar, Emanuel and Lakshmayya and put out information on the flood situation. If the flood continues, the Jurala gates will be raised.