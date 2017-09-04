HYDERABAD: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought down the curtains on the composition of his cabinet through a major reshuffle on Sunday, the state party and also the Opposition parties in the state are baffled. The lone cabinet berth that went to the state was stripped and no one was replaced to fill the vacuum.

According to sources, the state BJP leadership was tipped off about the possible cabinet expansion a few days back and were asked to give a list of 10 ‘probables’ who could fit in the Union cabinet. The efficiency of the leader, experience, association with the party and loyality to the party were some of the parameters to come to an conclusion on the possible candidature.

Sources said that apart from the names of senior leaders like National party leader P Muralidhar Rao, water expert Vedere Sriram and others, the names of MLA G Kishan Reddy and others also figured. “However, no leader was selected for the cabinet berth,’’ the source said adding that the Opposition might rally behind the stripping of the cabinet berth to Dattatreya to corner the government at a time when the party is trying to make inroads in the state.The party leaders, however, are putting a brave face and claiming that the decision was taken for the strenghtening of poll-bound states. But the Opposition parties have already started taking potshots at the BJP.

“Modi is anti-backward class. How can a leader, who had vast experience as a politician and who served as a Union minister earlier, hailing from a backward community be dropped,’’ former MP and Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao criticised.Hanumantha Rao also termed Modi and the BJP as anti-Telanagana for removing a Telangana leader from the cabinet.

Happy to work for party,says Dattatreya

Nizamabad : “I will work for the party in the masses according to party ideology because we are soldiers of ideological political party,” said former Union Minister for state Bandaru Dattatreya. Speaking to reporters on the side-lines of the party review meeting at district BJP office here on Sunday, Dattatreya said that in the last two years he worked as Labour minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet and feels happy for that. He added that he and any leader in the party did not wish to confine to the Minister posts or have any affection with the government posts. He dismissed senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao’s comments, who said that BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi became anti-backward classes, because of which he dropped from the Union cabinet.

The former Minister said, “We are well trained in RSS. BJP knows how to work for the people and we are happy to work for the party than continuing in the government posts’’ he said.

Disagreeing to an ongoing argument in the media that based on his two years performance, was dropped from the cabinet.“If the government gives statement on this issue I will react. I don’t want to react on media reports, there was no speed parameters in the government to assess the Ministers performance. Everyone in the cabinet are working hard to achieve targets’’ he said.