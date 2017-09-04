HYDERABAD: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on Sunday celebrated its third Foundation Day at its campus in Rajendranagar.

Deputy Director General (DDG), Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR), N S Rathore who was the chief guest had d a lecture on “Innovations in Agricultural Education”. He emphasised the urgent need of innovations in Agricultural education to meet the future challenges in the sector. He also said that, skill development in the agriculture will provide jobs rather than job seekers.

ICAR is giving top priority for enhancing the skills in the student ready programme said Dr Rathore. To meet the future challenges in the agriculture sector ICAR is bringing out several reforms in agricultural education, he said.