HYDERABAD: The state police department is mulling over a pilot project by formulating special diet rules and training programme for the men-in-khaki. A majority of policemen working in the department are reportedly suffering from obesity and diabetes apart from mental stress that affects their working. The pilot project aims at making them fit - both mentally and physically.

Keeping in mind the increase in number of suicides committed by police personnel in the state, the higher ups in the department have come up with a novel plan to prevent such incidents.

Days after the director general of police (DGP) Anurag Sharma formed a committee headed by Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) director Jitender, the committee members are understood to have obtained a ground-level report on health conditions of policemen and reasons for taking the extreme step.

Sources told Express that a majority of policemen working in the state police forces are suffering from obesity and diabetes that has led to an increase in heart ailments. Moreover, work pressure is another reason for increasing mental stress.

Following the reports on health conditions of policemen, the committee members are planning a comprehensive action plan to make the state police fit physically as well as mentally. The training will be provided right from home guard to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officers.

A senior police officer said the department would set up three units at different locations, including Hyderabad, as a pilot project. Based on results, more units would be set up across all districts in Telangana.

“We will analyse the policemen according to their weight, issues being faced while discharging duties, mental stress and health conditions.After the analysis, we will form groups - each group will have 25 members to undergo training for overall wellness,’’ a senior police officer said.