HYDERABAD: The contract employees of Telangana Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (TSSA) met in the city on Sunday to express discontent over the ‘meager’ increase in their salaries as per a Government Order (GO) released by Telangana government on August 31.

The members said that despite them requesting the government that the salary for all SSA contract employees across departments should be increased as per “equal pay-equal work” and a provision of paid maternity leaves for women should be included, the GO no. 144 has not taken their demands into consideration.

“Telangana government has ignored our demand and as per GO no. 144, the salary hike for SSA contract employees varies from wing to wing. Especially, Inclusive Education Resource Persons, District Level Monitoring Team, District Project Office staff and non teaching staff in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya have seen least increase in their salaries,” said TSSA Joint Action Committee convener Kalpagiri Sreenu.

Most of the employees’ salaries have been increased by 19-20 per cent which is considerably lesser than what they had demanded, claim the employees.

As per the GO, the monthly honorarium for Special officers has been increased to `25,000 against `21,000 for accountants. The increase is `11,000 against `10,000 and `6,000 against `5,000 for vocational instructors.Some other demands of the employees included availability of 22 Casual Leaves in a year like permanent government employees and job regularisation.