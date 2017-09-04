HYDERABAD: After taking on chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao (minister) and daughter K Kavitha (MP) on their hometurf, Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman M.Kodandaram will embark on his next round of Amarula Sphoorti Yatra from Adilabad.

Though the first three legs of the yatra went on peacefully in the erstwhile Medak and Karimnagar districts, the fourth-phase tour of Nizamabad had to be abruptly ended with the TRS leaders preventing the yatra by creating hurdles.

Kodandaram, who chaired the organisation’s steering committee meeting in Hyderabad, said the four phases of tour succeeded in highlighting the problems being faced by the people and also the failures of the TRS government. “Taking the success of the yatra so far, we will embark on the fifth leg in Adilabad starting September 9,’’ Kodandaram said, adding that the yatra would go on till September 12.

The TJAC joined chorus with the political parties in opposing creation of farmers’ coordination committees to clean up the revenue records. “The creation of the committees is detrimental to the farming community, more particularly to tenant farmers,’’ Kodandaram said.

Public meet in Hyderabad soon

TJAC to hold a public meeting on unemployment in Hyderabad in the second week of October.

The public meeting will demand jobs to those who lost their lands in acquisition for industries, job security to outsourced and contract employees and creation of new jobs by filling up vacancies.

It opposed the Contributory Pension System and wanted the old pension system to be revived.

To hold a round-table meeting on CPS in third week of September

Demands observance of September 17 as Telangana Vimochana Dinam (merger day) officially.

Handcuffing of balladeer decried

The TJAC condemned the arrest of balladeer Epuri Somanna. The arrest of the balladeer, against whom cases are registered, should have been dealt with as per the directions of the Supreme Court, it said. “The police were influenced by politicians,’’ it alleged.