Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India, and Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, Acting Chief Justice share a light moment at the 78th session of Institute of International law organised by NALSAR university of Law in Hyderabad on Sunday | sathya keerthi

HYDERABAD: India, which proposed the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), is keen that the convention, which is under consideration of the United Nations, is adopted at

the earliest in view of the growing incidents of terrorism, said Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Delivering the inaugural address at the 78th session of International Institute of Law held at Nalsar University of Law here on Sunday, he said the convention calls for shutdown of terror camps, ban on terror groups, blocking access to safe havens and funds, etc.

One of the objectives of the International Institute of Law is to promote international law and peaceful settlement of disputes among nations.“India values the contribution of the institute and some of the issues on the agenda of the Hyderabad session relate to legal issues concerning international migration and judicial review of the decision of the UN Security Council,” he said.

Naidu said terrorism was posing danger to world peace and India had put in considerable efforts to fight international terrorism. The Ramayana and Mahabharata epitomise how dharma, embodied through righteousness and justice, forms the basis for triumph of good over evil and protection of mankind, he said.Like Dharmo Rakshati Rakshitaha, he said, law will protect and defend those who protect and defend it.

“India is a signatory to many important international treaties, protocols and agreements such as Kyoto Protocol, Genocide Convention, Convention on Biological Weapons, Convention on Chemical Weapons, International Convention on Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, he said.

Turning to India’s foreign policy, he said it was based on sovereign equality of states , non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with the principles articulated in Article 33 of the United Nations, Naidu said.