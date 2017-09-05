MAHABUBNAGAR:A bear took shelter at Ayyavaripally village in Narayanpeta mandal in the district. The news came to light on Monday. According to the villagers, the bear entered the village on Sunday and slept in the room located on the premises of Hanuman temple in the village. The villagers who came to the temple to offer prayers spotted the bear and closed the door. Several of them gathered at the temple to have a glimpse of the animal. Later, they informed the forest department officials. The officials captured the bear and took it to Amrabad Tiger Reserve in a van. Speaking to Express, district forest officer Gangi Reddy said that they had released the bear in the forest.