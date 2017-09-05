SIDDIPET:CPI held a rasta roko in Bejjanki mandal headquarters demanding removal of MLA Rasamai Balkishan from the post who is responsible for the suicide attempt of a Dalit.

Party leaders and workers sat on the road under the leadership of CPI Siddipet district secretary Manda Pavan resulting in traffic jam. Police arrested the protestors and later released them on personal bail.Manda Pavan alleged that a Dalit MLA is behaving like a feudalist in the feudal rule. He said that when a person immolates himself it can be understood as to that what sort of violence he might have been undergone. He demanded that criminal cases to be booked on the people responsible for the Dalit’s suicide attempt.