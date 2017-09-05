HYDERABAD: The government’s prestigious scheme of distributing a three-acre piece of land to every Dalit family is far from reaching the target.Follwing the suicide attempt by two Manakondur Dalit men, who were allegedly discriminated against during selection of beneficiaries for land allotment under the scheme, Express found that the number of Dalit families who benefited from the scheme in the past three years is a paltry 4,340.

In three years only 4,340 families have been given land and just 11,351 acres of land has been distributed across the state, an official said. Out of the distributed land, about 200 acres belonged to the state government.“As per GO Ms No. 1 and No. 4, we purchase lands from those willing to sell for a price between `2 lakh and `7 lakh.

The expenditure incurred on this in the last three years stands at `483.36 crore, and funds flow in from the SC/ST sub-plan. The poorest of the poor are given priority,” B Anand Kumar, general manager of the TSCCDC Limited, told Express.

The land price is fixed between D 2 lakh and D 7 lakh an acre, depending on the nature of the soil and also the irrigation facilities available there. Officials said that even this amount is less and one of the main reasons for the slow implementation of the programme is high land values.“Even in rural areas we are finding it difficult to purchase lands at less than D7 lakh an acre.

In urban areas like Zaheerabad and Sangareddy, the land prices are hovering about Rs 20 lakh and more and it is impossible for us to get land at the rate fixed by the government,’’ an official of SC welfare department in Sangareddy district said.

Reacting to the allegations of irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries as alleged by the Dalit youths who tried to immolate themselves, Anand Kumar said the selections were done at grama sabhas and those in need of land were selected in the presence of the public. “Those without any land will be given priority in allotment,” he added.

Besides land distribution, crop assistance is also provided for one year. Till date, `8 crore has been spent on providing crop assistance for buying fertiliser, seed and setting up irrigation facilities. The distribution target for 2017-18 has been set at 10,500 acres and till September only 1,531 acres has been distributed.

While the official figure of distributed land stands at more than 11,000 acres, Madhira MLA and Congress senior leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka differed. “In reality, it would not be more than 3,000 acres. As per their promise, they are supposed to distribute 21 lakh acres to the seven lakh families that are eligible. This only shows that they do not want to implement the scheme these deprived families have been hopeful and with the government not taking responsibility, they are resorting to extreme steps such as suicide,” he said.

Uttam visits the Dalit duo

A day after two Dalit men had attempted suicide in front of Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan’s camp office at Alugunur and were shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited them. Later, Uttam Kumar Reddy wrote a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao detailing about the attacks on Dalits in TRS rule and urged the latter to initiate steps so that such attacks do not recur.

TSCCDC orders probe

Officials of Telangana Scheduled Castes Cooperative Development Corporation (TSCCDC) Limited have sought an inquiry into the matter. While preliminary information revealed that one of the two men already owned some land, a detailed enquiry is yet to be conducted on what led the duo to take the extreme step.