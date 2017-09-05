HYDERABAD: Taking cue from online cab services which are making merry through mobile apps, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has also jumped the tech bandwagon. The corporation will soon introduce a mobile app for its entire fleet.

The app will offer information on the 10,500 buses, including air conditioned, super luxury, metro deluxe, metro express, ordinary and palle velugu buses in the TSRTC fleet. The app will be helpful in passengers in more than one ways.“All they need to do is download the app,” said TSRTC Greater Hyderabad zone executive director A Purushotham Naik.Naik said that earlier the corporation had decided to launch the system only for Hyderabad city buses. “However, later we decided to introduce the new system in our entire fleet,” he said.

Before launching the app, TSRTC will install an electronic device, developed under Vehicle Tracking and Passenger Information System (VTPIS), to help identify location of any particular bus.

“The project will be completed in a phased manner and will be first launched in Hyderabad,” he said.

“After Bengaluru, Hyderabad will be the only city and Telangana will be the first State to offer a mobile app service for passengers in a public transport corporation. The idea is to make things easy for passengers, especially while waiting for buses,” said Naik.Similarly, TSRTC is also planning to introduce a ‘Find TSRTC Bus’ app for long distance buses.