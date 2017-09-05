ADILABAD: The hopes of the tribals of erstwhile Adilabad district to have the exclusive tribal university in their district are slowly waning. With the process of setting up the tribal university in Warangal district almost nearing completion, tribal associations and leaders are dejected.

Ever since the news of shifting of the location of the proposed university to some other district came out, tribal leaders and associations have been agitating for establishment of the university, as promised, at Utnoor in Adilabad district. The recent visit of officials from central government to inspect a suitable place in Warangal has dashed the hopes of the tribals of Adilabad.

After the formation of Telangana state, the state government decided to set up the tribal university in Warangal district instead of in Adilabad district. The shifting got delayed because of the stiff opposition and agitations by tribal organisation of Adilabad.

The establishment of tribal university at Utnoor in Adilabad district was announced by the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. According to sources, the Centre had issued GO No 797 on November 17, 2008 and the then state government GO No 783 on August 27, 2011. Following the issuance of the GOs, the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) at Utnoor had identified 300 acres of land for setting up the university in the town and the then district collector had intimated the same to the state government. However, the government did not take any follow-up action in the matter. During the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, the Centre had sanctioned one tribal university for Telangana at Utnoor and one for the residuary state of Andhra Pradesh at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district.

Tribal leaders alleged that TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced before elections that the university would be set up at Utnoor but went back on his word after coming to power.

Student organisations have formed Girijana Viswa Vidyalayam Sadhana Committee (GVSS) and conducted agitations against the move to shift location of the university to Warangal. Tribal leaders allege that minister Jogu Ramanna and other elected representatives of the tribal community from the erstwhile Adilabad district have neglected the issue.

The erstwhile Adilabad district has not a single university whereas all other districts have universities. Thus, the demand for establishment of the proposed tribal university in the area is justifiable.

Speaking to Express, Aboriginal Tribal Employees Welfare Association state president Siddam Vaman Rao said the government must set up tribal university at Utnoor to help the community. There were more than 4.50 lakh tribals in the district, he said.