HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer V Chandrasekhar, who is presently the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of Hyderabad zone, is likely to get extension of his tenure of deputation in the CBI.

The 2000-batch IPS officer of Gujarat state cadre Chandrasekhar has come to CBI on deputation in 2012 and he is posted as DIG, CBI, Hyderabad since 2013. Highly placed sources told Express that Chandrasekhar would get extension of his deputation and is likely to continue in same post of DIG, CBI in the state. His deputation tenure in CBI is coming to end on September 9.

‘’According to IPS tenure policy of 2010, any IPS officer (she/he) deputed to the CBI is found to have special aptitude for work in the same agency and he/his retention is considered to be in public interest can be allowed him/her to further tenure up to three years in addition to the normal tenure to a maximum of seven years,’’ sources told Express.

As per the IPS tenure policy of 2010, Chandrasekhar is likely to get two more years extension in CBI. The IPS officer is native a of Tamil Nadu. He is known for cracking the whip on gambling dens in Gujarat. He worked as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone-I in Ahmedabad and he was discharged duties as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhavanagar.

Later, he came to the CBI on deputation and his first assignment was SP, Economic Offence Wing of CBI in Mumbai.After Chandrasekhar took over charge as DIG, CBI, Hyderabad, he took up investigation of sensational cases of illegal assets case of Andhra Pradesh opposition leader and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Obulapuram Mines case in which former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy and others and irregularities case of Emaar in which Koneru Prasad and others were the accused.