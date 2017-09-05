HYDERABAD: Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) has finally woken up to the concerns of people about the pollution caused to the Trimulgherry lake.Days after Express reported on how Trimulgherry lake was turning into a cess pool due to dumping of sewage from households located in areas like Lal Bazar and Chinna Kamela under Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) into the lake, officials of TSPCB took water samples from the lake on Monday to test various water quality parameters.

TSPCB might send notices to SCB once pollution of lake water is proved from the water samples they took for testing.

Also, many residents from residential areas surrounding the lake like Malani enclave, Indian Airlines colony, Surya Avenue, Srinagar Colony and Padmanabha Colony registered complaints with TSPCB’s toll free complaint number, 1074, on lake pollution issue in the past few days.

The residents recently met Member of Parliament from Malkajgiri Ch Malla Reddy, requested for funds to restore the lake and to send a letter to SCB asking it to take initiative to protect the lake from further destruction.

Express had earlier busted the argument of SCB that the lake falls under authority of Telangana tourism department. Later, SCB confirmed the same from tourism department recently and found out now that it falls under revenue department.SCB engineering officials said that they will work in coordination with revenue department to restore the lake.

Lake, a breeding ground for mosquitoes

The dumping of sewage into Trimulgherry lake is not just an environmental problem but is also a serious health concern. Venkata Ramana, who has been working towards protecting this lake says, “The lake has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Residents of nearby areas fear outbreak of vector-borne diseases. The lake’s surroundings have become dumping ground for construction debris, household waste, animal carcasses and spot for open defecation. As a result, many pigs breed in the area, which roam in large numbers in neighbouring areas of the lake.”