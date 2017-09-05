KHAMMAM:Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the dalits in Telangana came to a conclusion that justice was not done to them in TRS government.

IN a bid to expose alleged irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for the land to landless Dalits scheme, two Dalit men of Gudem village in Bejjanki mandal of Siddipet district attempted suicide before the camp office of Rasamayi Balakishan, the ruling TRS party MLA from Manakondur, at Alugunur in Manakondur mandal on Sunday.

He said that the victims, pleaded with the legislator to allocate three acres of land to them as promised by the state government during the elections. Bhatti demanded that the government should be held responsibility for the Bejjanki incident and apologise to the dalits of the state.

“We heard that the dalits sustained more than forty percent burns”, he said, adding that the incident proved the immense corruption in the welfare schemes being implemented by the government. The youth alleged that the officials have been providing land under the scheme to the ineligible beneficiaries. “The government is standing as mere spectator when the officials are openly collecting money from the beneficiaries for sanctioning schemes to them”, he said. The state of affairs in Telangana is worst and the Ministers confined to tell the lies by conducting press conferences.

Congress will continue its struggles against the government. Referring to the TRS MLC comment against him, he said that the Palla Rajeswara Reddy is a political power broker and he has no moral right making allegations against him. Reddy made a statement that Bhatti was in touch with TRS top brass. He said that TRS leaders are resorting to the cheap tactics against the Congress party and it would not leave its fight against the government.