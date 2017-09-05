HYDERABAD: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu asked the future civil servants to keep in mind four guiding principles, which he said form the bedrock of higher civil services in the country—empathy, efficiency, impartiality and incorruptibility.

He was speaking in Hyderabad on Monday at the inaugural of 92nd foundation course for All India Services and Central Civil Services officers at Dr Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRDI).

Addressing the future civil servants, Venkaiah Naidu said that they are a binding force, who will be able to bridge the many ‘divides’ that India faces and that they need to be impartial, have a broad vision of national integration and inclusive development to serve all citizens of the country equally without any bias or prejudice.

Speaking on incorruptability, Naidu said, “Unhappily India today cannot boast of an incorruptible service, but I hope that you who are now starting, as it were, a new generation of civil servants, will not be misled by black sheep in the fold, but would render your service without fear or favour and without any expectation of extraneous rewards. If you serve in the true spirit of service I am sure you will have your best reward.”