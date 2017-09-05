HYDERABAD: In a scene that seems to be a reversal of the popular fairy tale, Goldilocks and the three bears, one of the furry beasts was found sleeping inside an enclosure of a temple in a Mahbubnagar village in Telangana.

Villagers at Ayyavaripally village of Narayanpeta mandal in Mahbubnagar district had gone to the Hanuman temple, where what greeted them was not the sight of the monkey god but a live bear snoozing in one of the rooms.

Shrieking at the sight of the wild animal, the scared villagers scampered off trying not to wake the sleeping beast, and for good measure bolted the door, locking it inside.

Curious villagers now gathered on the other side of the door to catch a glimpse of the bear through the safety of grill windows.

Some of them then decided it was time to shut down the show and call the forest department. The men in khaki arrived with a cage, and the bear walked into it with seemingly little fuss.

The bear was then promptly taken to Amrabad reserve forest in a van and released back into the wild, from where it had presumably come. District forest officer Gangi Reddy told Express that the bear might have entered the village in search of food and water.