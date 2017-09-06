HYDERABAD: Pointing out that all the victims have received injuries at the same place (private parts) in the Nerella incident and that there were variations in the two reports submitted to the state government, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Telangana advocate general to submit a report in a tabular form by comparing with one another the reports submitted by the doctors of Sircilla area hospital and jail medical officer with regard to injuries of the victims.



The bench was dealing with petitions filed regarding Nerella incident wherein eight Dalits and backward community people were subjected to police brutality. One of the petitioner Gaddam Laxman of Civil liberties committee was seeking CBI probe into the incident and stringent action against the police who tortured victims. Another petition was taken up based on letter written to Chief Jusitce by Justice B Chandra Kumar, former judge of HC, seeking the court’s intervention to do justice to victims.

When bench asked how all victims received injuries at the same place, AG said that victims were beaten by one sub-inspector. The AG admitted that there were some variations when compared between the two reports.



On the other hand, one of the petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath told the court that the police had also given them ‘current shocks’.After hearing both the sides, the bench directed the AG to place before it a report in a tabular form and adjourned case by a week.