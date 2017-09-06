HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition has been filed in the High Court challenging GO issued by TS government to entrust the job of appointing members and coordinators of Rythu Samanvaya Samithis to ministers. The impugned GO No 39, issued by agriculture and cooperation department on August 27, is against the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution, it has noted.Making a special mention before a division bench, senior counsel S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to hear the case on priority and said that there was illegality on the part of the respondent authorities about bypassing the provisions of the Constitution and the Telangana State Panchayat Raj Act.



The bench said that it would hear the case on September 12. Petitioner Ch Satyanarayana Reddy, a farmer from Devuni Erravalli village in Chevella mandal in Rangareddy district, submitted that the government had issued the GO seeking to organise farmers and to bring them on common platforms in villages/mandals/districts in the state and to nominate members and coordinators through ministers for the Rythu Samanvaya Samithis by Septrmber 9 this year.



Each revenue village will have 15 members and mandal and districts have 24 members each and the state will have 42 members. There are more than 8,000 revenue and gram panchayats.

Thus, about 1.2 lakh members will be there for village-level Samanvaya Samithi, 12,000 for mandal, 720 at district level and 42 at state level, and all these members are to be nominated by the ministers.