NAGARKURNOOL : A first-year Intermediate student of the state government-run Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Residential College in Kalwakurthy allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. The girl, Mamata Yadav, was found hanging in her hostel room.

The incident came to light when Mamata’s classmates went to check on her. A resident of Kalwakurthy, Mamata had reportedly been telling her parents Mallesh Yadav and Geeta that she did not want to study in the college. Her parents ignored her pleas as she had been studying in the same institution since Class 6, police said. She is reportedly the fourth inter student in Telangana to commit suicide in the past month alone.

Her parents broke down on seeing Mamata’s body in the hostel. The body was shifted to a hospital for post mortem. Secretary of Board of Intermediate Education A Ashok and BC Gurukul Society Secretary Mallaiah Bhattu visited the girl’s parents.