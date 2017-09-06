HYDERABAD: It’s no more mere gazing at fields and hillocks rolling past and feeling irritated by the monotonous whir of the bus engine. Travelling in Palle Velugu and Express buses of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), passengers can now sit back and reach their destinations to the tunes of chartbusters. The corporation has decided to install radios playing music in these buses from the year-end.

Earlier, the corporation had attempted to install FM services on city buses, but it did not meet good response among the passengers. The latest move to target rural fleet with the introduction of radio facility was aimed at improving the amenities available for passengers and also to increase the seat-occupancy ratio, said officials.

“As a passenger-friendly measure, we are offering yet another entertainment service to the passengers,” said GV Ramana Rao, managing director of TSRTC. He said that the corporation had taken a cue from Maharashtra RTC, which provides radio facility to its commuters travelling to rural areas. The entire fleet of 3,849 Pallevelugu buses and 1,817 Express buses across the State will have the facility.

“Tenders are being called for and the successful bidder has to make his own arrangements for procuring necessary equipment including radio device, speakers, inverters etc.,” Rao said.

The speakers will be placed on the ceiling of the buses in a zig-zag manner to ensure even distribution of sound in the bus, he said. The RTC authorities had tried to launch the project a few years back but it did not take off, due to different reasons. However, another official said that authorities tried to launch the project a few years back but it did not take off, due to different reasons. Admitting this, the official said the main hitch was payment.