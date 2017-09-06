HYDERABAD: The Mancherial district hospital in Telangana bore the brunt of rain fury on Wednesday. Rain water entered the hospital causing inconvenience to hundreds of patients and medical staff who had to wade through the water.



As the hospital has improper sewerage facilities and is situated in a low-lying area, rain water and sewage entered the corridors and wards of the 100-bed government hospital recently upgraded to the status of district hospital from area hospital.



Worst-affected were patients in the maternity ward which was flooded.



Help is yet to reach the patients and staff as no effort to pump out the stagnant water has been initiated.

