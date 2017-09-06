HYDERABAD: With Union Home Ministry revoking Indian citizenship of TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu, son of departed Communist stalwart Rajeswara Rao and nephew of Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, all eyes are on the final verdict to be delivered by the Hyderabad High Court with regard to a case filed by BJP leader Adi Srinivas in this regard.

While Ramesh stated that he would seek a review of the Centre’s decision with regard to his citizenship, Srinivas, who had unsuccessfully contested 2009, 2010 and 2014 polls against Ramesh from Vemulawada Assembly Constituency on Tuesday exuded confidence that soon election of Ramesh Babu would be annulled by High Court “as TRS legislator is not an Indian citizen.”“Union Ministry’s decision canceling Indian citizenship of Ramesh Babu is victory of people. I have been challenging the election of Ramesh Babu for the past eight years. Finally, justice is served,” Srinivas reacted soon after Centre’s decision.

Disputing with Srinivas claim, TRS MLA Ramesh Babu said, “Some people who are unable to face me on public fora have filed seven cases against. I will appeal against the Centre’s decision.I will try to serve my motherland.”