NIZAMABAD: Calling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a "modern Nizam," BJP State unit chief K Laxman said time had come for Telangana people to choose between the ruling TRS, "which expresses admiration for the tyrannical regime of Nizam" and BJP, which wants to revive the colourful and rich past of great Kakatiyas in the State."Chief Minister KCR's decision to form farmers' associations with TRS activists in each village to implement welfare schemes is a clear example for his feudal mentality. The government wants to utilise the proposed land survey to terrorise farmers.

By constituting farmers' associations, the government is creating differences among people in each village for achieving its own political objectives, which is not good. The CM is following in the footsteps of Nizam to torment people for his selfish ends" Laxman criticised.After visiting Dasarathi Cell (prison) atop the Indur Khilla (Fort Nizamabad Fort), wherein Telugu poet Dasarathi Krishnamacharya had penned well-known Telugu verse "Naa Telangana Koti Ratanaala Veena'', during his incarceration at the time of Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle between 1946 and 1948, Laxman alleged that the State government was trying to project the family history of TRS leadership as the history of Telangana, by ignoring the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs, who had laid down their lives while fighting against the oppressive regime of Nizam.



During the fifth day of Telangana Vimochana Yatra, the BJP team comprising

Laxman, BJP Telangana Vimochana Committee chairman N Srivardhan Reddy, BJP Vemulawada district president Prathapa Ramakrishna, Nizamabad district party president Palle Ganga Reddy, ex-MLA Endala Lakshminarayana and others visited several places in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts on Tuesday. Later, while addressing media and local people, Laxman said BJP after coming to power will develop all historical places connected with Telangana Armed Struggle as cultural and heritage centres.



"Time has come for rewriting the cultural and political history of Telangana. Present TRS regime is hoodwinking the people by distorting Telangana's history. Its trying to project the oppressive and harsh rule of Nizam as the altruistic regime. In order to appease Muslims and win over the AIMIM, Chief Minister KCR has gone to the extent of eulogizing the despotic regime of Nizam. Hence, the CM gone back from his own promise of holding the Hyderabad State Liberation Day on September 17 as a State function," Laxman said.