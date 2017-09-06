HYDERABAD : In a set back to TRS MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu, who represents Vemulawada, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday reportedly stated that he could not be considered an Indian citizen as his application seeking citizenship had failed to fulfil requisite criteria. Ramesh is a nephew of Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and relative of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.According to sources, Joint Secretary of the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sent a communique to Ramesh stating that his Indian citizenship was being revoked as he had failed to fulfil the prerequisites to get Indian citizenship in 2009.



The ministry was acting on directions given by Supreme Court on August 28 asking the Centre to determine whether Ramesh was an Indian citizen. Soon after Centre’s decision, Ramesh said, “I will appeal against this and seek a review. Those who can’t fight against me directly on people’s issues, have approached courts to trouble me. However, I am confident of winning the legal battle.”



Adi Srinivas, who had unsuccessfully contested elections against Ramesh in 2009 and 2010 on a Congress ticket and in 2014 on a BJP ticket, had been challenging the statement given by Ramesh in his election affidavit during 2009 polls, stating that he was an Indian citizen. Srinivas filed a petition on the matter in the Hyderabad High Court in 2013 stating Ramesh had German citizenship. He accused Ramesh of submitting fake documents to get Indian citizenship. According to Srinivas, Ramesh, who was a professor in Germany, had applied for Indian citizenship in March 31, 2008, under Section 5(1) (f) of the Citizenship Act of 1955. As per the section, anyone seeking Indian citizenship should reside in the country for 12 months before the date of submission of application. But, Ramesh had failed to meet this requirement.



The High Court, in August 2013, ruled that Ramesh was not an Indian citizen and set aside his election from Vemulawada. Stating he had obtained Indian citizenship on February 23, 2009, Ramesh challenged the HC orders at SC which issued a stay. Srinivas approached the SC seeking vacation of the stay. On August 28, the SC directed the Union Home Ministry to determine Ramesh’s citizenship and submit a report on the same to the HC, “which will take a final call on the entire issue.”