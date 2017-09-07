HYDERABAD: Expressing anger at the authorities over non-implementation of judicial orders passed by the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT), a division bench of the High Court on Wednesday directed the higher authorities concerned to identify the officials who were negligent in implementing the tribunal’s orders and to take action against them. “There is scope for repetition of such problems if no action is taken against the erring officials”, the bench cautioned.



The bench of justices C V Nagarjuna Reddy and G Shyam Prasad was dealing with a writ petition filed by R Vijayanand seeking directions to the respondent authorities to comply with the orders of the APAT passed in year 2012.The bench said it showed that there were lapses in the department as the officials had not brought the issue to her notice. Tendering apology would not cover the loss incurred by the petitioner.