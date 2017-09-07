KHAMMAM: Once again dengue is playing havoc in Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

Compared to the last year dengue cases have increased slightly this year. Last year in September 184 cases of dengue were identified, whereas this time round it is 324 cases. In August alone 172 cases were registered.Lack of cleanliness and not observing dry day is the main reason for increasing mosquitoes and causing the rise of dengue fevers. Though the officials are asking people to observe dry day, most people in rural areas are not following it.



According to a health official, transmission of virus is also one of the reasons as virus is being transmitted from Andhra Pradesh. Not cleaning drainages and stagnated water in houses and surroundings in urban areas are leading to increase of mosquitoes and people are getting fevers with mosquito bites.

Health officials who visited Ramulu Tanda in Raghunadhapalem mandal were shocked to see the living conditions of people as stagnated water on streets and houses was everywhere. The officials identified 11 dengue fever cases in Ramulu Tanda.



Virus is transmitted from patients to non patients in hospitals. According to District Malaria Officer Dr A Rambabu due to not taking balanced diet regularly resistance power is getting reduced and mosquitoes’ power is increasing.Some RMPs are creating panic in the patients and taking them to corporate hospitals by showing reduction of platelets and looting patients.Dr Rambabu said reduction of platelet count to 50,000 is not a cause of concern and patients can take ORS packets. Mopping the body with a cold cloth is best primary medicine and they can visit government hospitals without fear, he added.Medical and Health principal secretary Rajeswar Tiwari convened a meeting with officials and asked a report on dengue.