HYDERABAD: Telangana migrant workers returning from the Gulf find themselves deleted from their family ration cards. They complain that they are unable to re-register themselves as the tehsildars are not cooperative. The tehsildars, on the other hand, say that they are unable to access the feature to plug fake ration card enrollments digitised by state civil supplies department anymore. Rebbas Rajanna from Devampally village in Jagtial district, who ran away from eight years of slavery under his employer in Bahrain in 2015, finds himself in hot waters as he is unable to buy subsidised food and fuel anymore.

"I was unable to save any money during my stay in Bahrain, instead I was forced in jail for days on grounds of false charges from my Kafil. With the help of relief workers, I came home and immediately took to working in the farms as I had mouths to feed. My kids have grown up and our family's annual income is not more than Rs 8,000. I have to marry my kids also. I used to be a white ration card holder and now I am being told that my name is not there on it. When I approached the tehsildar, he said there is no system for including the names of those like me in the state at pre," he said.



23-year-old Bollam Narsaiah from Rajanna's village, who had gone missing while working as a shepherd in the deserts of Saudi Arabia for six years, said he received his Aadhar card after he was returned home in 2017 but is still unable to re-register his name on ration card. According to the Civil Supplies department, such cases exist because the dealers and brokers went on the rampage to enroll new beneficiaries, following the introduction of the EPOS biometric machines in April this year.



However, Chandramohan, tehsildar with Raikal Mandal in Jagtial said that since the last five months, the website for rectification—epds.telangana.gov.in could be accessed by Telangana State Civil Supplies Department only. Commenting on this, Commissioner of Telangana State Civil Supplies Department CV Anand said, "There might be a delay happening in developing a system presently because we have been directed by the government to not alter the status of the cards with names deleted or to issue new cards till the completion of the Electronic Point of Sale digital system project in October, 2017."

The estimated 10 lakh migrants from Telangana contribute to remmitance in crores to the state fund every month.



Representatives of organisations like Telangana Gulf Workers' Association, questioned the "failure" of Telangana government for not coming up with an effective NRI policy to look into issues like denial of ration card to them. Gulf Victims' rights activists N Devendar Reddy and Bheem Reddy also underlined that the inavailibility of a system for inclusion of many poverty-stricken returnees from the Gulf is beyond technological limitations, it is a question of denying numbers of individuals of their fundamental rights.