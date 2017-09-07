HYDERABAD: Congress, which seems to be bringing unity among all opposition parties in order to take on TRS government, has yet again made another attempt to make all political rivals of the ruling party stage a united protest against the government.Leaders of the principal opposition, Congress, which appears to have succeeded in undertaking a national-level campaign against the Nerella issue wherein Dalits subjected to third degree torture by police by leading an all-party delegation to New Delhi on Wednesday organised a combined protest in the city against the recent suicide attempts made by two Dalits in front of the camp office of Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan.



During the protest organised at Basheerbagh, TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said, “Chief minister has become a tyrant. Attacks on Dalits and Adivasis have become order of the day during his oppressive regime. The way two Dalit youngsters were forced to make suicide bid by resorting to self immolation for the sake of three acres of agricultural land promised by CM during 2014 polls to each Dalit family in the state, is an example of this.”