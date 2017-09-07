HYDERABAD: Students taking admission to superspecialty medical courses in Telangana from 2017-18 have to sign a bond for `50 lakh on a `100 stamp paper. Those who fail to serve the state government for a period of two years after completing the course, have to pay that amount. An order announcing this decision was issued here on Wednesday.Earlier, the stipulated period was one year if the postgraduates wanted to be registered in the state. However, it was not implemented strictly.



After completing the PG course, one can do a 3-year Doctor of Medicine (DM) or Master of Chirurgie (M.Ch) course. But one has to serve the government for two years after completing the superspecialty course, failing which they have to pay the government `50 lakh.There are 152 superspecialty seats in colleges in Telangana : 98 in Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and 54 in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). One needs to take NEET for admission to superspecialty courses (NEET-SS) to qualify for counselling. Second round of counseling for NEET-SS, in which superspecialty seats in Telangana are included, began on Wednesday.



Postgraduate students from Telangana said that since the service period was increased and a `50 lakh bond had to be signed, inclination of students to opt for seats in Telangana will come down, which will favour local students to get seats here.“In other states, mandatory service period ranges from two to 10 years, while it was only one year in Telangana earlier. So, during counselling, people from other states would opt for seats in Telangana as they do not have to serve for many years or pay huge bond. But with this decision, the situation is going to change. It will also act as securing seats for Telanganites. We request the state government to consider minimising the mandatory service period to one year for local students,” Dr G Srinivas, adviser to Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), said.

