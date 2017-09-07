HYDERABAD: Upping the ante against the proposal to construct the new State Secretariat at the Bison Polo Grounds, TPCC on Wednesday staged a protest at the grounds and warned that they would not allow shifting of the Secretariat, Assembly and Council and protect the Bison Polo Grounds and Gymkhana Ground.



Speaking to media after participating in the protest, TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the TRS government’s decision to shift Secretariat and Assembly buildings was not only anti-people but also anti-environment. Threatening to launch a mass agitation, he said that the present Secretariat has more than sufficient space after AP government moved all its employees and infrastructure to Amaravati. He said that instead of wasting over `2,000 crore on a new Secretariat, KCR should persuade his AP counterpart Chandrababu Naidu to formally hand over the blocks which are lying empty.

Model of the proposed Secretariat released

Khammam: Even as the Opposition parties stepped up the attack on TS government for its decision to construct a new Secretariat at Bison Polo Grounds, the state government is preparing model of the proposed Secretariat. Roads and Buildings minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who released the model of the proposed Secretariat on Wednesday, justified CM KCR’s decision to construct a new secretariat. He said that there is a need for a new Secretariat building. Speaking to media, he said that the Centre allocated 38 acres to TS government for constructing the new secretariat and in turn, the state government is giving 590 acres land and `98 crores to Centre. He said that the existing secretariat has no space and even no place for conducting collectors meeting.