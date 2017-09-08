MAHABUBNAGAR: Telangana Liberation Yatra launched by state BJP unit president K Laxman in Mahbubnagar district ended in Appampally village of Chinna Chinthakunta mandal on Thursday evening.

The yatra entered the district at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday and continued on the second day.

BJP leaders taking out a rally during

Telangana Vimochana Yatra in Mahbubnagar

on Thursday | Express photo

Addressing a mediapersons, Laxman said that they launched the yatra to expose chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who failed to fulfil promises made to public. He alleged that KCR was ruling like a feudal king and added that the police rule was going on in the state.

He said that the state government was sending farmers to jail for demanding solution to their problems. He alleged that the Dalits from Nerella were badly beaten up by the police and Osmania University students were lathi-charged for demanding jobs. Meanwhile, Laxman warned the CM that they would launch an aggressive agitation if he tried to run a parallel system and muzzle the voice of opposition parties.