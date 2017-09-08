HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its affiliated schools to frame salary, allowance and service conditions for its teachers following complaints of underpayment, engagement in non-academic work and delayed promotions among others.The board recently issued a circular directing its 19,000 affiliated schools to lay down norms for appraisal, promotions and timely payments at par with government salaries and in line with the provisions of the RTE Act. Accordingly, it is mandatory for schools to properly prescribe and notify salary, allowances and service conditions of the teachers.

These, however, are not being adhered to by schools. “As a result, the teachers in affiliated schools feel demotivated in pursuing their career in the teaching profession and taking interest in the classroom teaching which adversely affects the overall quality of education and learning,” the circular stated.



The circular, ‘Service Conditions and Duties of the Teachers in CBSE Affiliated Schools’ attracted mixed reaction from the teaching community. While few hailed it, others, however, view it as one of the many directives that shall remain only on the paper, since CBSE does not have statutory authority to enforce it.

“If service rules are formulated, it will certainly boost the morale of the teachers. They will get job security with fair salaries and retirement benefits. But it would not be realised without a statutory arrangement,” said education activist, N Narayana.



Swathi P, a high school teacher, agrees that issues like delayed salaries, overwork, engagement in non-academic activities and no incentives are common problems that teachers face in every private school of the city.The National Council of Teacher Education, which has prescribed the qualifications required for appointment of teachers, states that schools have to recruit teachers as full-time employees except in special cases.



No teacher of secondary or senior secondary classes should teach more than three-fourths of the total classes in a week. Schools also cannot retain the original certificates of teachers while issuing appointment letters.Further, though Sec 27 of RTE Act lays down that teachers should not be deployed in non-teaching work, often teachers are made to discharge administrative duties and even retained after school hours.

As per the circular, schools have been directed to follow the retirement age of 60 for teacher.

It also asked schools to electronically transfer salaries to teachers on the last working day of each month.