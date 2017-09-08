HYDERABAD: A 60-year-old farmer, driven by financial crunch, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree in his fields at Bandalemur village in Manchal police limits on Thursday. Patlothu Pantya (60) of Bandalemur village had four acres of land at Chennareddiguda. He dug six borewells in the field but only two yielded water. Recently, he has dug a a huge well and connected it with the borewells to store water. To do all this he raised huge loans in the village.

For the past one week, the moneylenders have been pressing Pantya for repayment but the poor farmer’s sons were not interested in helping him out. Dejected, he committed suicide beside the well.

Manchal police said Pantya had three sons and three daughters. On Thursday morning, he went to the field and did not return home for lunch. His wife had taken lunch-box to the field and was shocked to see her husband hanging from the tree. Basing on her complaint, police registered a case of suspicious death.