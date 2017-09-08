SANGAREDDY: “We hoped that when our areas develop, it will be good for us, but we didn’t expect that the development will hinder our economic growth,” said N Ramulu, a farmer from Kandi mandal headquarters.He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a scheme to distribute three acres of land to eligible Dalits and if the government land is not available, he promised of purchasing private land for distribution. But they haven’t received land till now. He asked officials for the agriculture lands who said: land is not available in the village for the price the government is offering due to which land is not being distributed.



Officials are unable to implement the land purchase scheme in 20 mandals in Sangareddy, Medak and Siddipet districts with the rising land price. As a result, the government is unable to implement the land distribution scheme for Dalits even though they are eligible. The officials said that the government is ready to spend a maximum of `7 lakh per acre. The land distribution scheme is almost at halt in the industrially developed Sangareddy along with Medak and Siddipet districts.



Patancheru, Ramachandrapuram, Kandi, Jinnaram and Munipally in Zahirabad mandal in Sangaeddy district have high land price and farmers are not coming forward to sell their land for the price officials offer. District Social Welfare officer K Sridhar said officials made land acquisition for NIMZ in Nyalkal mandal and farmers from Nyalkal and Jharasangam mandals are not interested to sell their lands to SC Corporation.



There are chances for purchase of land in Kangti, Kalher, Manoor and Pulkal mandals and the officials are trying to purchase land in these areas, he said and added that however, the government intends to provide land to Dalits in the same village where they stay.Sangareddy District Agriculture officer said that they have fixed a target of distributing 500 acres in 2017-18 and have identified 900 acres in Kangti, Kalher and other areas.



Officials say Siddipet district is developing fast in all sectors and hence, implementing land distribution scheme for Dalits is becoming difficult. Siddipet district SC corporation officials said farmers are demanding `10 lakh per acre in Siddipet, Gajwel, Husnabad, Mulugu, Mirdoddi, Dubbak, Nanganoor and Thoguta mandals. SC Corporation ED Charan Das said irrigation problem is to be solved permanently, so farmers are not coming forward to sell their lands.