HYDERABAD: Agitation is brewing among medicos after Telangana government announced that students completing super speciality courses have to serve the state government for two years or pay a bond of `50 lakh. Orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday.Post Graduate (PG) students contended that they serve the government for one year after completion of PG course and that additional two years mandatory service will make medicine education tedious.

Super speciality degrees (DM and M.Ch) are pursued after completion of PG. “We know that the government will not reduce the mandatory service period from two years to nil. Officials should consider limiting it to one year for local students,” a PG student said.

One is eligible for admissions to DM and M.Ch courses after clearing National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Specialty course. The counselling for the seats in Telangana began on Wednesday. Before TS government issued orders on Wednesday, the service period after the superspecialty course was one year, which was not implemented strictly.