HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) is expected to begin from November 28. Prime minister Narendra Modi has been requested to launch the first phase of this urban elevated mass rapid transit system during his participation as chief guest in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30.

The phase 1 of the HMR project to be inaugurated is between Nagole and Miyapur. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday through a letter invited Prime Minister to inaugurate HMR project, the biggest one in the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in the country on which `15,000 crore was spent, during his visit to Hyderabad in November.



Rao in his letter told the PM that the project was going to be the biggest public transport system in the city. He reminded Prime Minister of an invitation he had already given to him personally to inaugurate the project in May 25 itself and desired that Modi would fix the programme in his tour to Hyderabad in November. Hyderabad Metro Rail Project is taken up in three corridors for 72 km distance.

In the first phase, the section between Miyapur and Ameerpet, a distance of 13 km and Ameerpet-Nagole, a distance of 17 km is to be completed. Works on stations have also been completed. Trail run has also been run successful. All permissions required for safety have been obtained.