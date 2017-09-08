KARIMNAGAR: Manakondur mla and state cultural wing Chairman Rasamai Balakishan refuted the allegation of irregularities in the distribution of 3 acres to landless Dalits. Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Balakishan said that all the allegations of irregularities in the distribution of lands to Dalits were baseless and was done for political mileage. “In my assembly constituency, the highest land had been distributes among Dalits till now than other constituencies.

All the eligible beneficiaries were provided lands in my constituency,” he claimed. He admitted that few peoples’ representatives were demanding `20,000 as registration charges from beneficiaries and when they brought this to his notice, he warned them. He defended the decision of district administration to suspend VRO Ravi for irregularities. The MLA said that the youth had financial issues and following which he took the extreme step.