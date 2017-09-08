HYDERABAD: In a fresh twist in the case of the youth from Nerella, who had allegedly been subjected to custodial torture by police on grounds that they had set ablaze sand lorries at their village in Rajanna-Sircilla district, six of them who had been admitted to Nizam’s Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Wednesday were allegedly told, without reason being given, to leave the hospital on Thursday.

The IV fluids being administered to them were removed forcibly and they were made to leave the emergency ward, the six youths alleged Thursday evening from outside the ward where they were staging a protest. The protest was joined by leaders from the Opposition Congress and BJP parties.Six of the eight men, who belong to Dalit and OBC communities, had been admitted to NIMS on Wednesday by Congress and BJP leader once the conditions attached to their bail had lapsed.

As they had arrived late Wednesday evening and could not be admitted to the outpatient ward, the leaders had reportedly paid extra to have them admitted to the emergency ward. However, from Thursday morning, the men said hospital authorities and police were asking them to leave the hospital.

Finally in the evening, the Nerella victims were allegedly forced out.

“We came here after we were released on conditional bail to get treated. Till last night, it was all fine. The doctors did initial tests and admitted us. By Thursday morning, doctors, nurses and other staffers asked us to leave,” said Pasula Eeshwar, one of youths. Seated outside emergency ward on hospital premises, villagers said their requests for treatment had gone in vain. All eight of the youths who had been allegedly tortured were outside the ward. One was in a wheelchair. The men also alleged that they had been threatened by some police officers who visited the hospital. “They said we are not supposed to be here and they shot some videos,” claimed Kola Harish. The doctor who treated them at NIMS reportedly told them that though they needed medical care.

“We cannot stand for more than five minutes. We have bruises all over. They pulled out the cannula and asked us to leave,” added Harish. “Leaders from the opposition parties have come to help us, but no one from the government. IT minister KT Rama Rao came and left after making false promises,” said Eshwar.

When contacted, NIMS director Dr K Manohar denied allegations and said they did not ask the patients to leave. “We said that they are fit for discharge. When they said they will leave tomorrow, we agreed,” Dr Manohar said, adding that he was not aware why they were protesting. Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao joined the protest and accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao of being irresponsible towards Dalits. He promised to stay with the victims until they were provided treatment.