HYDERABAD: A Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus turned turtle after hitting a parked car in Nirmal district of Telangana. One passenger was dead and 23 others suffered injuries in the accident.

A kid who suffered severe injuries and is said to be in critical condition was shifted to Hyderabad.

According to the police, the incident took place at Dyangapur of Sarangpur mandal in Nirmal when the bus driver reportedly dozed off at the wheel. The driver initially rammed into a parked car on the road and then the vehicle overturned. A two-wheeler too got crushed under the bus, reports reaching here said.

District minister A Indrakaran Reddy reached the place and is supervising rescue and relief operations.