HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Social Justice, Ramdas Athawale, who recently courted controversy by demanding Dalits be given firearms for protection, on Thursday advocated for reservations for economically backward people of other social communities such as Brahmins, Kapus, Kammas and Velamas. He argued that one of the reasons for growing atrocities against Dalits is the reservation being enjoyed by them in various sectors. If upper caste people too were provided reservation based on their backwardness, this move would help stop crimes against Dalits, he contended.



“Economically backward people from forward castes should be provided reservation, without touching the quota of reservation being enjoyed by SCs and STs. That means, in the remaining 50 per cent of reservation, 25 per cent should be provided to the upper castes. This will help stop crimes against Dalits. I will make efforts to take steps in this regard at Parliament level,” Athawale said. The Minister, who was in Hyderabad to review implementation of Centre’s welfare schemes, wanted the Army, Navy and Air Force to start a reservation policy.