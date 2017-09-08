HYDERABAD : As part of the government’s efforts to modernise madrasa education, Niti Aayog has recently recommended fee waiver for students who opt for National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Seminaries and educationists have welcomed the advisory but are wary of interference by the government.

With the talk of modernisation of the Islamic educational institutions going on since 1993 and, yet, little being done on the ground, educationists feel that the step is long overdue. Children who study in madrasas are mostly from economically backward families where the focus is on religious leaning. “In our madrasas, students take SSC public examinations in open schooling. A majority of these students are from poor families. If they fail, they have to pay the examination fee again,” says Hamid Mohammad Khan, president of Jamat-e-Islami.



A 2013 report of the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions pegged the total enrolment in madrasas at 10 per cent. It also found a correlation between madrasa enrolment and high dropout rate among Muslims as the training in these institutions does not equip the students with a sense of school pedagogy.



Hailed as an effort to modernise and educationally empower the Muslim community, the think-tank, as part of its ‘Three-Year Action Agenda, 2017-18 to 2019-20’, also wants the government to provide computers, labs, libraries and other facilities.



Abid Rasool Khan, an educationist, feels that the community is not averse to modernisation of education so long as there is no disturbance to the Islamic teaching. “Today’s madrasas have changed but a lot of encouragement is still required. Implementation of Right to Education Act, teachers, labs, libraries and computers are needed by madrasas.



While the policy has always treated madrasas as a homogeneous body, there are ones which are on a par with state government schools and ‘azad’ ones. The former is aided by the government and the latter shuns all state patronage and follows a curriculum that is mostly religious.

Niti Aayog and the government have also been criticised by the Muslim community for overlooking other critical factors by which it can empower the community.