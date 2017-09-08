NALGONDA: Let down by the government of the state they helped to achieve, Telangana singers made an appeal to officials to fulfil the promises made to them after the formation of the new state.

Besides a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, these raconteurs who took part in the statehood agitation and made people aware of the sacrifices made, were promised vehicles and sound system to make people aware of government schemes. But, most singers have to pay for these expenses from their own pockets.



In erstwhile Nalgonda district, 56 singers attached to Telangana Youth Services, Cultural and Tourism department got jobs with `25,000 monthly salary. Three cultural teams in Nalgonda district, two in Suryapet and two in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts were working. One team includes eight cultural activists.



The state government directed them to visit all villages and make people aware of welfare schemes like Mission Kakatiya, Mission Bhageeratha, Asara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak and others. At the time of appointment, Telangana government also announced `1 crore fund to arrange publicity vehicle for every district with sound system and recording equipment. But till now, those plans have remained on paper.



Due to shortage of funds, these artistes are forced to visit villages in their own vehicles. The state government has not paid travelling and dearness allowances to them. “Telangana singers and poets played a key role in the formation of the new state, but the chief minister ignored promises made before elections. We want job security and of publicity vehicles,” a singer said.



After formation of Telangana, chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao established Telangana Cultural Society under the chairmanship of Rasamai Balakrishna, who is a singer, poet and political activist, in 2016 and provided jobs to 560 singers across the state. The department handles publicity of various government schemes.