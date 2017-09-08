HYDERABAD: After getting a categorical assurance that the GST on works contracts will be slashed to five per cent from the present 12 per cent, the Telangana State government is said to have considering to start the bargain from “zero” tax on works’ contracts at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting scheduled in Hyderabad at 11 am on September 9 at HICC. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley recently assured Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar that the GST Council will examine the TS’ demand to further reduce the GST from 12 per cent to five per cent on works’ contracts.



The state government officials including Chief Secretary SP Singh has been doing a thorough exercise for the last two days on preparing the agenda points for the GST Council meeting. The CS held two meetings on Wednesday and on Thursday with the officials concerned on the agenda.



According to sources, the state will start its bargain to exempt the works’ contracts totally from the purview of the GST. The sources said that the State would demand zero tax on works’ contracts, so that the Centre may take a final decision on limiting the tax to five per cent.