KARIMNAGAR: Sub-inspectors of police belonging to the 1991 batch and working in Zone V are a disappointed lot as they have been denied promotions. They were promoted as circle inspectors long back but the government is not considering them for further promotions.Zone V (Warangal Range) comprises Warangal, Khammam, Karimnagar and Adilabad districts. The inspectors allege injustice to their batch of police officers. While preparing vacancies list, administrative officers do not show vacancies properly. On the other hand, the 1992-batch police officers got promotions earlier than the 1991 batch. Moreover, some officers from Hyderabad Range and Free Zone have been posted in Zone V.



After facing allegations and criticism on the social media recently, higher officials prepared a seniority list for promotions but the file is pending and the chief minister is learnt to have asked higher officials’ explanation for the alleged injustice to the fifth zone police officers whose promotions have been stalled for inexplicable reasons. The police officers said that after the formation of Telangana state, the government has made efforts to set right the anomaly observed in the sanction of supernumeracy posts for the fifth zone.



About 130 DSP-cadre posts were marked for 1991-batch officers but the administrators followed the previous rules. They ignored the fifth zone inspectors and promoted the CIs who were working in the sixth zone (Hyderabad Range) and Free zone, and deputed them to the fifth zone. In this supernumeracy promotions, some of the 1995-batch police officers got promoted as DSPs, but 1991-batch probationers are working as circle inspectors.