HYDERABAD: Aggrieved by the decision of the Union ministry of home affairs to cancel his Indian citizenship, TRS MLA from Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district, Chennamaneni Ramesh, moved Hyderabad High Court, seeking suspension of the order of the home ministry issued on Aug 8 and served on him on Sept 5. The joint secretary in the ministry, in his order, stated Ramesh had obtained certificate of Indian citizenship by playing fraud on the government and concealing crucial material facts of his visits abroad during the last 12 months immediately preceding his application for Indian citizenship and held him guilty of suppressing facts.

In exercise of the powers vested under Sec 10(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, he declared that Ramesh ceases to be a citizen of India with effect from the date of issue of this order. All benefits/ privileges being enjoyed by him as a citizen of India shall stand withdrawn forthwith.The TRS legislator, in his petition to the court, submitted that the impugned order was erroneous and contrary to law since it was passed without considering his application made before the committee of enquiry concerned.

In fact, provisions of the Citizenship Act contemplates that any aggrieved party may apply to the government within a period of 30 days from the date of his certificate granting Indian Citizenship.Though the complainant, Adi Srinivas, who had contested against him in the last election, was not an aggrieved party, he was allowed to participate in the proceedings before the committee of enquiry, Ramesh pointed out.

He further said the impugned order suffers from the procedure established under the Act, wherein the report of the committee constituted under the statute has not furnished to him to file his objections, in respect of findings given by it. The order was passed without assigning reasons for accepting the opinion of the committee, he added and urged the court to declare the above order as illegal.